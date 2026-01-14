9,339 Shares in Dominion Energy Inc. $D Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,795,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,979,551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $566,924,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,341,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,621 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.9% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,965,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,314,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,311,000 after purchasing an additional 728,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.82%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

Further Reading

