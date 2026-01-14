WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 107,736 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,736 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 73,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 50,716 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 363,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,396,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,137,000 after acquiring an additional 312,597 shares in the last quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 41,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

