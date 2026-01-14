Citigroup (NYSE:C) Issues Earnings Results

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Citigroup Trading Down 2.9%

C stock traded down $3.37 on Wednesday, hitting $112.94. 8,187,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,307,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.64. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $124.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Key Headlines Impacting Citigroup

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

A number of analysts have weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Dbs Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, December 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Citigroup by 442.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $104,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.