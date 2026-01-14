Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224,698 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 8,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 47,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% during the third quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $397.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.14.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $28.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 billion. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Ameriprise Financial raised shares of Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarter — BAC beat EPS and revenue expectations, delivering a tidy profit beat and better-than-expected top-line. Investors view the print as confirmation of stable core performance across trading, NII and fee businesses. View Press Release

Strong quarter — BAC beat EPS and revenue expectations, delivering a tidy profit beat and better-than-expected top-line. Investors view the print as confirmation of stable core performance across trading, NII and fee businesses. Positive Sentiment: Company release and slides available — Management provided a slide deck and PR release with results that give investors timely detail on drivers and trends (useful for assessing sustainability of revenue/expense mix). View Slide Deck

Company release and slides available — Management provided a slide deck and PR release with results that give investors timely detail on drivers and trends (useful for assessing sustainability of revenue/expense mix). Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell sharply in December — reported short interest dropped ~21% to ~90.6M shares at 12/31, reducing potential near-term downside from short-covering dynamics and suggesting less bearish positioning. (Market data)

Short interest fell sharply in December — reported short interest dropped ~21% to ~90.6M shares at 12/31, reducing potential near-term downside from short-covering dynamics and suggesting less bearish positioning. (Market data) Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and market prep priced in a close call — consensus expectations were near BAC’s print (LSEG/CNBC previews), and commentators (Zacks, Jim Cramer) expected another steady quarter; this limits surprise-driven volatility. Earnings Preview

Analyst and market prep priced in a close call — consensus expectations were near BAC’s print (LSEG/CNBC previews), and commentators (Zacks, Jim Cramer) expected another steady quarter; this limits surprise-driven volatility. Neutral Sentiment: BofA research notes broader market opportunities — the firm’s macro/research calls (e.g., AI-related bond market potential) support sector narratives but are not direct drivers of BAC’s near-term P&L. AI Bond Sales Note

BofA research notes broader market opportunities — the firm’s macro/research calls (e.g., AI-related bond market potential) support sector narratives but are not direct drivers of BAC’s near-term P&L. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/policy risk from proposed credit-card rate cap — President Trump’s suggested 10% cap on credit-card interest and subsequent industry pushback have pressured bank stocks and could meaningfully hit card revenue/consumer credit availability if enacted or if the policy debate intensifies. Banks Warn on 10% Cap

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

