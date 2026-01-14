Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stake Boosted by Obermeyer Wealth Partners

Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.3% of Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $27,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1%
QQQ stock opened at $626.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $616.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $594.57. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Options flow and derivatives signals point to bullish positioning that could support higher prices for large-cap tech and QQQ in the near term. New Option Indicators Are Signaling Higher Prices
- Positive Sentiment: December core CPI came in a bit softer than expected, which helps the narrative for eventual rate relief and is typically supportive of long-duration growth stocks held in QQQ. December CPI – Core Inflation Up A Bit Less Than Expected
- Positive Sentiment: Early-2026 corporate updates and positive headlines for major tech names (large QQQ holdings) suggest fundamentals and catalysts remain in place for continued upside if sentiment improves. Good News Emerging for These ETFs’ Big Holdings
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro outlook pieces highlight mixed drivers (fiscal flows, bank credit, Fed policy) that could create choppy trading; outcomes depend on incoming data and Fed communication. January 2026 Trading Outlook: Fiscal Flows, Bank Credit, And Fed Policy
- Neutral Sentiment: Regular ETF updates show only modest moves recently for QQQ, signaling the fund is close to equilibrium between buyers and sellers absent a clear macro catalyst. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 1-13-2026
- Negative Sentiment: Analysis warns of a rotation into value as Fed communications inject rate uncertainty; QQQ’s high P/E and low yield make it vulnerable to a re-pricing if rates stay higher for longer. Tech Wreck or Valuation Reset? Rotating to Value in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary about stretched AI valuations and the potential for an AI-related correction increases downside risk for QQQ’s biggest holdings if growth expectations cool. The AI Market Bubble Will Pop When…
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing headlines around Fed leadership and investigations add to policy uncertainty, which typically weighs on high-duration tech names concentrated in QQQ. Traders Are Moving Past Powell’s Investigation: U.S. Stock Index Outlook And Pre-CPI Trading Levels
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
