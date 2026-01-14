Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stake Boosted by Obermeyer Wealth Partners

Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.3% of Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $27,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $626.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $616.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $594.57. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.7941 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

