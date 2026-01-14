Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wealth Partners

Obermeyer Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.2% of Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $68,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 66.6% during the third quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $956,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 15.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Argentarii LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.1% during the third quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $545.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $557.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $566.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The firm has a market cap of $489.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 202.03% and a net margin of 45.28%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $713.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mastercard from $638.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.08.

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

