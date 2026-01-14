Sen. John Boozman Purchases Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR). In a filing disclosed on January 13th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock on December 26th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) on 12/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) on 12/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) on 12/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Tradr 2X Long SPY Monthly ETF (NASDAQ:SPYM) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) on 12/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 12/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) on 12/17/2025.

IJR stock opened at $126.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.72. The stock has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $127.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 197.6% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

