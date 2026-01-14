Sen. John Boozman Purchases Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR). In a filing disclosed on January 13th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock on December 26th.
Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) on 12/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) on 12/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) on 12/26/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) on 12/24/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) on 12/24/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) on 12/24/2025.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Tradr 2X Long SPY Monthly ETF (NASDAQ:SPYM) on 12/24/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) on 12/17/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 12/17/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) on 12/17/2025.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0%
IJR stock opened at $126.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.72. The stock has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $127.29.
About Senator Boozman
John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.
