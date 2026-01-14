PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS Stock Holdings Boosted by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,037 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,714,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,610,000 after purchasing an additional 897,077 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,947,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,407,000 after buying an additional 2,999,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,923,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,617,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,021,000 after acquiring an additional 49,798 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,403,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,357,000 after acquiring an additional 358,984 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $49.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.71.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation. PULS was launched on Apr 5, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

