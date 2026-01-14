Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $173.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $225.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $168.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.34 and a 200-day moving average of $181.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $142.18 and a fifty-two week high of $215.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 31st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,357 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,585,000 after purchasing an additional 119,802 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 23.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,622,000 after purchasing an additional 29,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,982 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,115,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 125,078 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,913,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 101,954 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $18,494,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a publicly traded investment management company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The firm offers a broad range of investment solutions to institutional, high-net-wealth, and retail investors, drawing on the expertise of multiple affiliated investment teams. Since its founding in 1995, Virtus has grown by integrating specialized asset managers and expanding its product lineup, while maintaining a focus on active management across diverse market environments.

The company’s product suite encompasses mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), collective trusts, UCITS funds, and separately managed accounts.

