Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on January 26th

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the biotechnology company on Monday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ORMP stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $134.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORMP. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of proprietary oral drug delivery systems, with an initial emphasis on diabetes management. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company leverages its patented protein encapsulation technology, the “Oral Delivery Platform,” to transform injectable therapies into patient-friendly oral formulations. Oramed’s platform is designed to protect sensitive proteins and peptides from degradation in the gastrointestinal tract, enabling successful absorption and systemic delivery.

The company’s lead candidate, ORMD-0801, is an oral insulin capsule for patients with type 2 diabetes, currently advancing through Phase 3 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.