Short Interest in Denso Corp. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Increases By 522.3%

Denso Corp. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 51,777 shares, an increase of 522.3% from the December 15th total of 8,320 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,841 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,841 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNZOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Denso from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Denso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Denso currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Denso alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DNZOY

Denso Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNZOY opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.07. Denso has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Denso had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Denso will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denso

(Get Free Report)

Denso Corporation (OTCMKTS: DNZOY) is a global supplier of automotive technology, systems and components headquartered in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. The company designs, manufactures and supplies a wide range of parts and systems for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket. Denso’s offerings span thermal systems, powertrain control, electrification components, electronic modules, sensors and actuators, and vehicle safety and driver assistance technologies.

Key product areas include climate control and HVAC components, radiators and heat exchangers, engine and fuel-management systems, starters and alternators, electronic control units (ECUs), sensors, and a growing portfolio of electrification products such as inverters, battery-management systems and charging components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.