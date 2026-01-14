McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Issue $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th.

McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 33 years. McGrath RentCorp has a payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $109.45 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $94.99 and a twelve month high of $129.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.73 and its 200-day moving average is $114.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.50.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp, through its subsidiaries, provides rental, sales, and servicing of equipment for commercial, industrial, environmental, and residential markets. The company operates primarily through two segments—mobile storage and water management—offering flexible solutions for customers requiring on-site storage, water transport, treatment, and dewatering services.

In its mobile storage segment, McGrath RentCorp supplies portable storage containers and modular office units to sectors including construction, retail, government, and disaster restoration.

