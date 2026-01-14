JPMorgan Active Value ETF $JAVA Shares Purchased by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 481.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,380 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $8,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAVA. Plan Group Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 92.6% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 32,868 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 28,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

JAVA stock opened at $74.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.81. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $74.69.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

