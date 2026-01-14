WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $11.32 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December $BDEC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 236,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,318,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned 3.01% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter worth $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 17.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 902.7% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Seros Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BATS BDEC opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.70. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $46.03.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

