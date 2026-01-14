Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.460-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Option Care Health also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.720-1.760 EPS.

Option Care Health Trading Up 8.4%

OPCH opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. Option Care Health has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Stephens upgraded Option Care Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Insider Activity

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $987,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 413,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,739,872.20. This trade represents a 10.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Option Care Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company-guided EPS above consensus for FY?2025 and Q4 2025 (FY?2025 EPS 1.720–1.760 vs. consensus 1.640; Q4 EPS 0.460–0.490 vs. consensus 0.440), which supports higher valuation expectations. Preliminary Results & Guidance

Company-guided EPS above consensus for FY?2025 and Q4 2025 (FY?2025 EPS 1.720–1.760 vs. consensus 1.640; Q4 EPS 0.460–0.490 vs. consensus 0.440), which supports higher valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $38 and moved to an “overweight” rating, signaling buy-side momentum and implying further upside from current levels. Benzinga: Morgan Stanley Raise

Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $38 and moved to an “overweight” rating, signaling buy-side momentum and implying further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Citizens JMP reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and raised its target to $38 (from $36), echoing the bullish analyst view and providing independent validation of upside. TickerReport: Citizens JMP

Citizens JMP reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and raised its target to $38 (from $36), echoing the bullish analyst view and providing independent validation of upside. Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference; the transcript is now available for investors seeking detail on strategy, margin drivers, and capital allocation. Insights could influence longer-term sentiment but are informational in the near term. JPM Conference Transcript

Management presented at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference; the transcript is now available for investors seeking detail on strategy, margin drivers, and capital allocation. Insights could influence longer-term sentiment but are informational in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest figures appear inconsistent (zeros/NaN), so there’s no clear short?squeeze signal from the published data — treat that data point cautiously.

Reported short?interest figures appear inconsistent (zeros/NaN), so there’s no clear short?squeeze signal from the published data — treat that data point cautiously. Negative Sentiment: FY?2026 revenue guidance of $5.8–6.0B is below the consensus cited (~$6.1B), which could cap upside if investors focus on top?line growth vs. EPS beats. Preliminary Results & Guidance

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Option Care Health by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 162.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 25,777 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 528.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry’s most experienced home infusion businesses.

