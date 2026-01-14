JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF $JSCP Stake Raised by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC owned 1.68% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $15,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JSCP stock opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.13. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

