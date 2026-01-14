Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

CHH has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Truist Financial set a $126.00 price objective on Choice Hotels International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $109.08.

NYSE:CHH opened at $108.39 on Monday. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $84.04 and a one year high of $157.86. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.75 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 9,081.29% and a net margin of 23.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-7.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,359,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,026,000 after buying an additional 369,244 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 52.3% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 811,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,973,000 after acquiring an additional 278,715 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 194.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 237,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,083,000 after acquiring an additional 156,666 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 57.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,090,000 after acquiring an additional 115,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 114,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company’s core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

