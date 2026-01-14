Obermeyer Wealth Partners Sells 116,924 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Obermeyer Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 90.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,924 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,410,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,671,000 after buying an additional 1,688,808 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,254,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,325 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,402,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,471,000 after buying an additional 136,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,974,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,510,000 after buying an additional 1,768,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,604,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,025,000 after buying an additional 82,539 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock opened at $79.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.68. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $80.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.3005 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.