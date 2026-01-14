Brokerages Set Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) Price Target at $16.50

Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie increased their price target on Bally’s from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bally’s from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Bally’s and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th.

BALY stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 63.71% and a negative net margin of 17.41%.The firm had revenue of $210.25 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bally’s by 21,781.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 754,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 87,346 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter valued at $867,000. JB Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the third quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Crossingbridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bally’s by 40.0% in the third quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Corporation is an integrated entertainment company engaged in the ownership, development and operation of land?based casinos, sports betting venues and online gaming platforms. The company leverages the iconic Bally’s brand under a long?term license to provide gaming and hospitality services across multiple channels, including retail casinos, mobile sports wagering and interactive casino games.

The company’s portfolio spans gaming properties in key U.S. jurisdictions such as Rhode Island, Colorado, New Jersey, Mississippi, Iowa, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Nevada.

