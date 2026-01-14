SaverOne 2014 Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SVRE) Short Interest Update

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 60,197 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the December 15th total of 153,098 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,142 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 139,142 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of SaverOne 2014 in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

SVRE stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SaverOne 2014 has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $112.80.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

