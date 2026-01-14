Altona Rare Earths (LON:REE) Shares Down 2% – Time to Sell?

Altona Rare Earths Plc (LON:REE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.23 and last traded at GBX 1.23. 145,367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,806,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25.

Altona Rare Earths Stock Up 0.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -0.15.

Get Altona Rare Earths alerts:

Altona Rare Earths (LON:REE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported GBX (0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Altona Rare Earths

Altona Rare Earth (LSE: REE) is a resource exploration and development company, specializing in Critical Raw Materials exploration and development in Africa.

The Company is currently involved in copper and silver exploration at the Sesana project in the Kalahari Copper Belt of Botswana, in rare earths exploration at the Monte Muambe project in Mozambique, and is also assessing the possibility to rapidly develop a fluorspar mining operation, also at Monte Muambe.

Monte Muambe, a significant REE mining project, is a carbonatite-hosted REE deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altona Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altona Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.