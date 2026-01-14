Cizzle Biotechnology (LON:CIZ) Trading Down 5.6% – What’s Next?

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc (LON:CIZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.33 and last traded at GBX 1.34. 297,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 537,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.42.

Cizzle Biotechnology Trading Up 5.7%

The firm has a market cap of £5.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.54.

Cizzle Biotechnology Company Profile

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of an immunoassay test for the CIZ1B biomarker for the early detection of lung cancer in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Cizzle Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc in May 2021. Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

