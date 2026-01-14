State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires New Stake in The Trade Desk $TTD

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,076 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. STF Management LP lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 6,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Key Trade Desk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Trade Desk this week:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $126.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average is $52.95.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.11 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 15.72%.Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JMP Securities set a $60.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, January 5th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.34.

View Our Latest Report on TTD

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real?time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad?tech provider.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.