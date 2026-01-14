Weyerhaeuser Company $WY Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 127,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 49,787 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,463,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,053,000 after buying an additional 285,375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,306,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,833,000 after buying an additional 1,374,109 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $1,370,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $600,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $106,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,340.58. The trade was a 20.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 90,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $2,103,479.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,024,861 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,007.13. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Friday, December 12th. New Street Research set a $28.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Friday, December 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WY

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.37. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 102.13 and a beta of 1.04. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $31.66.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 186.67%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.