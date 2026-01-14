Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) CEO Massimo Calafiore Sells 9,600 Shares of Stock

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) CEO Massimo Calafiore sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $151,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 227,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,677.88. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Massimo Calafiore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

On Monday, January 12th, Massimo Calafiore sold 9,797 shares of Orthofix Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $149,012.37.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

OFIX stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $586.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 64,486 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 268.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 217,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 158,197 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,475,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,605,000 after buying an additional 684,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juniper Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 15.3% in the third quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 2,847,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,681,000 after acquiring an additional 377,729 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Orthofix Medical from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Orthofix Medical

About Orthofix Medical

(Get Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OFIX) is a global medical device company focused on the design and development of innovative orthopedic and spinal solutions. The company’s core business is divided into two segments: spine and orthopedics. In the spine segment, Orthofix offers a range of titanium implants, biologics and portable bone growth stimulation devices designed to support spinal fusion, deformity correction and minimally invasive procedures. Its orthopedic segment encompasses products for fracture fixation, external fixation systems, trauma care and sports medicine, providing surgeons with implantable devices and instruments for complex bone reconstruction and healing.

Orthofix’s product portfolio includes strut systems, bone growth stimulators, interbody fusion devices and fixation hardware that address various indications such as degenerative disc disease, spinal deformities, non-unions and long-bone fractures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.