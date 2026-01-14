Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) CEO Massimo Calafiore Sells 9,600 Shares of Stock

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) CEO Massimo Calafiore sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $151,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 227,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,677.88. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Massimo Calafiore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 12th, Massimo Calafiore sold 9,797 shares of Orthofix Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $149,012.37.
Orthofix Medical Stock Performance
OFIX stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $586.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orthofix Medical
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OFIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Orthofix Medical from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.
About Orthofix Medical
Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OFIX) is a global medical device company focused on the design and development of innovative orthopedic and spinal solutions. The company’s core business is divided into two segments: spine and orthopedics. In the spine segment, Orthofix offers a range of titanium implants, biologics and portable bone growth stimulation devices designed to support spinal fusion, deformity correction and minimally invasive procedures. Its orthopedic segment encompasses products for fracture fixation, external fixation systems, trauma care and sports medicine, providing surgeons with implantable devices and instruments for complex bone reconstruction and healing.
Orthofix’s product portfolio includes strut systems, bone growth stimulators, interbody fusion devices and fixation hardware that address various indications such as degenerative disc disease, spinal deformities, non-unions and long-bone fractures.
