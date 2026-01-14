Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 2,520 Shares

Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $51,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,693,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,638,823.50. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $202.40.
- On Tuesday, December 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,228 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $323,748.60.
- On Monday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,475 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.22 per share, with a total value of $575,764.50.
- On Friday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,400 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $187,154.00.
- On Thursday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,008 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $121,361.60.
- On Wednesday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,000 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $19,700.00.
- On Tuesday, December 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 628 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $12,396.72.
- On Monday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,403 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.63 per share, for a total transaction of $47,170.89.
- On Friday, December 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,492 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $303,488.28.
- On Thursday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 698 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $13,666.84.
Mexico Fund Stock Performance
NYSE MXF opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87. Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $20.79.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mexico Fund by 9.3% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,608,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,406,000 after acquiring an additional 305,864 shares during the last quarter. North Ground Capital purchased a new position in Mexico Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mexico Fund by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 99,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,747 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 127.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mexico Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000.
About Mexico Fund
The Mexico Fund, Inc (NYSE: MXF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Mexican securities. The fund primarily invests in equity instruments of companies organized or principally operating in Mexico, spanning a range of sectors such as financial services, consumer goods, industrials and energy. It may also allocate portions of its portfolio to fixed-income securities, including government and corporate bonds, when attractive opportunities arise.
Launched in 1991 and incorporated under Maryland law, The Mexico Fund offers U.S.
