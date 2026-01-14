Epsilon Healthcare (ASX:EPN) Insider Zoe Hutchings Purchases 519,426 Shares of Stock

Epsilon Healthcare Limited (ASX:EPN – Get Free Report) insider Zoe Hutchings acquired 519,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 per share, with a total value of A$19,218.76.
Epsilon Healthcare Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.92.
About Epsilon Healthcare
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Epsilon Healthcare
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- “Ominous day” coming to stocks…
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.