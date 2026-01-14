Epsilon Healthcare (ASX:EPN) Insider Zoe Hutchings Purchases 519,426 Shares of Stock

Epsilon Healthcare Limited (ASX:EPN – Get Free Report) insider Zoe Hutchings acquired 519,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 per share, with a total value of A$19,218.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Epsilon Healthcare Limited operates as a healthcare and pharmaceuticals company primarily in Australia and Canada. It engages in the manufacture and distribution of hydroponics equipment, materials, and nutrients; and development and delivery of medicinal cannabis, as well as provides turnkey cannabis cultivation solutions. The company was formerly known as THC Global Group Limited and changed its name to Epsilon Healthcare Limited in February 2021. Epsilon Healthcare Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

