14,600 Shares in Lineage, Inc. $LINE Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lineage by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lineage by 590.5% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 88,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,838 shares in the last quarter. GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lineage during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,146,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lineage during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,298,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lineage by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lineage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lineage news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,400. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste bought 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,503,420.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 109,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,468.78. This trade represents a 209.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 129,000 shares of company stock worth $4,366,940. 71.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LINE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lineage from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lineage from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lineage from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Lineage in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Lineage in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lineage currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $42.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LINE

Lineage Stock Performance

Shares of LINE opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. Lineage, Inc. has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $62.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.97 and a beta of -0.19.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Lineage had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -267.09%.

Lineage Profile

(Free Report)

Lineage Logistics, Inc (NASDAQ: LINE) is a leading provider of temperature-controlled industrial real estate and supply chain solutions. The company specializes in refrigerated and frozen storage, transportation, and ancillary services designed to support the global perishable goods industry. From food manufacturers and distributors to retailers and foodservice operators, Lineage offers tailored temperature management solutions that help clients optimize inventory turnover, reduce waste, and maintain product quality throughout the cold chain.

Lineage’s core services include ambient, refrigerated and frozen warehousing, cross-docking, transloading, and dedicated transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.