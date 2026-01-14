Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of JBT Marel by 0.9% during the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in JBT Marel by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JBT Marel during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBT Marel in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of JBT Marel in the third quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Olafur S. Gudmundsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $2,835,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,964.20. The trade was a 50.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JBTM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $169.00 target price on JBT Marel in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised JBT Marel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

JBT Marel Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of JBT Marel stock opened at $156.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.78. JBT Marel Corporation has a 12-month low of $90.08 and a 12-month high of $160.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -69.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. JBT Marel had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 3.39%.The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.6% on a year-over-year basis. JBT Marel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JBT Marel Corporation will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBT Marel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. JBT Marel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.86%.

JBT Marel Profile

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

