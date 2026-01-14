TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) CEO James Labe Acquires 16,000 Shares of Stock

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) CEO James Labe bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,974,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,966.40. This represents a 0.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Labe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 12th, James Labe acquired 23,799 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $158,501.34.

On Thursday, January 8th, James Labe acquired 16,833 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $111,266.13.

On Wednesday, January 7th, James Labe bought 30,877 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $198,539.11.

On Tuesday, January 6th, James Labe bought 34,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $224,740.00.

On Monday, January 5th, James Labe purchased 40,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $268,000.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, James Labe acquired 27,153 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $179,209.80.

On Wednesday, December 31st, James Labe acquired 30,459 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $199,506.45.

On Tuesday, December 30th, James Labe acquired 25,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $161,250.00.

On Monday, December 29th, James Labe bought 27,410 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $173,779.40.

On Friday, December 26th, James Labe purchased 31,600 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $199,080.00.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Up 0.8%

TPVG opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $8.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 36.02%. As a group, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPVG. Wall Street Zen raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Trending Headlines about TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Here are the key news stories impacting TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insiders (including CEO James Labe) bought a combined 39,799 shares across Jan. 9 and Jan. 12 at average prices of $6.56 and $6.66, totaling about $263,461. These purchases increased the insider holdings to roughly 1.998 million shares, signaling management confidence in the business. SEC filing (CEO): SEC Form 4 (CEO) and SEC filing (other insider): SEC Form 4 (Other Insider)

Insiders (including CEO James Labe) bought a combined 39,799 shares across Jan. 9 and Jan. 12 at average prices of $6.56 and $6.66, totaling about $263,461. These purchases increased the insider holdings to roughly 1.998 million shares, signaling management confidence in the business. SEC filing (CEO): and SEC filing (other insider): Neutral Sentiment: Media outlets picked up the filings and published pieces highlighting the insider buys; coverage can boost investor awareness but adds no new company fundamentals. Sample articles: AmericanBankingNews: Insider Buys and AmericanBankingNews: CEO Buys

Media outlets picked up the filings and published pieces highlighting the insider buys; coverage can boost investor awareness but adds no new company fundamentals. Sample articles: and Negative Sentiment: Recent fundamentals remain mixed — TPVG reported an EPS miss and revenue shortfall in its Nov. quarter (EPS $0.26 vs. $0.29 expected), which could temper upside if macro or credit conditions worsen. Analysts still forecast ~\$1.40 EPS for the year, but earnings misses are a reminder of execution/portfolio risk.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 174,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 104,492 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 35.5% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 51,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Inc is a closed-end management investment company externally managed by TriplePoint Capital LLC. The firm specializes in providing customized debt and equity financing to growth-stage, venture capital– and private equity–backed companies. Its financing solutions include senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, subordinated debt and selective equity co-investments tailored to support expansion, working capital needs and strategic initiatives.

Launched in September 2018 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TPVG, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC leverages the deep industry expertise and established underwriting capabilities of TriplePoint Capital, a venture lender since 2003.

Featured Stories

