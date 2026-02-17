Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHIP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the shipping company on Friday, April 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is a 53.8% increase from Seanergy Maritime’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Seanergy Maritime has a payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 136.8%.

NASDAQ SHIP traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,112. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Positive Sentiment: Fourth-quarter earnings beat consensus: EPS came in roughly $0.66–$0.68 versus analyst estimates near $0.52–$0.56, and revenue ~ $49.4M topped estimates — a clear catalyst for the rally. Read More.

Positive analyst/industry coverage and momentum screens have highlighted SHIP as a momentum play; this can attract short-term flows but raises sensitivity to next-quarter guidance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet and liquidity risk remain: current and quick ratios are below 1 (roughly 0.39/0.37) and the company carries meaningful leverage (D/E ~1.06), which could amplify downside if shipping rates weaken or capex needs rise.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) is a dry bulk shipping company that provides seaborne transportation services for major commodities, including iron ore, coal and grain. The company’s operations encompass both time charter and voyage charter contracts, enabling customers to secure vessel capacity on either a fixed-rate or spot basis. Its client base includes commodity producers, trading houses and industrial end users seeking global logistics solutions for bulk materials.

The company’s core assets consist of a fleet of modern dry bulk carriers, spanning Capesize, Panamax and Supramax classes.

