Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.06 Per Share

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.0625 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a 3.2% increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

Genuine Parts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 70 years. Genuine Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 48.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $8.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC traded down $21.20 on Tuesday, hitting $125.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,105,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,870. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.74. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $151.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.74 and a 200-day moving average of $133.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 3.36%.Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $146.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.83.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

