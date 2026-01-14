Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. $HMC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 34.6% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 210.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 37,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HMC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Nomura Securities upgraded Honda Motor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Trading Down 0.9%

HMC opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $34.89.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. is a global manufacturer and mobility company headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan, founded in 1948 by Soichiro Honda and Takeo Fujisawa. The company’s core businesses include the design, manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, along with a diverse portfolio of power products, engines and related components. Honda also operates in aviation through Honda Aircraft Company and offers financial services that support vehicle sales and leasing.

In automobiles, Honda is known for a range of passenger cars, crossovers and light trucks, and in motorcycles it is one of the world’s leading producers by volume and model breadth.

