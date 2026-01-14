Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.79 and last traded at $103.06, with a volume of 55517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.32.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.42. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 957.1% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 340,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after buying an additional 308,682 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 172,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 169,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 159,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 42,042 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.