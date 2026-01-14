Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.22 and last traded at $44.86, with a volume of 1685189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DNTH. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNTH

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Up 14.7%

The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 4,106.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dianthus Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 109,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $4,158,442.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $152,560. This represents a 96.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Savitz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $903,600.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,538 shares of company stock worth $8,283,175. Insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 131.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 330.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $94,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.