TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

TEL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $228.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.85.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL opened at $236.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $116.30 and a 52-week high of $250.67. The firm has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.25 and its 200-day moving average is $216.28.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.67%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 46.18%.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $6,198,452.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,300.19. This represents a 54.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total value of $20,340,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,066.45. The trade was a 64.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,292,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,458,766,000 after purchasing an additional 410,910 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,039,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,874,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,028,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,860,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100,194 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 7.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,028,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,185,474,000 after acquiring an additional 464,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TE Connectivity by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,152 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

