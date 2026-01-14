SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SandRidge Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

SandRidge Energy stock opened at $14.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $534.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.52. SandRidge Energy has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $39.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.80 million. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 42.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 139,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 229.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc (NYSE: SD) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of onshore oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company concentrates its operations primarily in the Anadarko Basin, applying horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to exploit unconventional reservoirs. SandRidge’s asset portfolio includes both crude oil and natural gas liquids, complemented by associated gas production, with infrastructure investments designed to optimize midstream availability and enhance capital efficiency.

Founded in 2006 by industry veteran Tom L.

