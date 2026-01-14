ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,321 shares, an increase of 457.4% from the December 15th total of 237 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,954 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,954 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ENN Energy Trading Up 0.4%

XNGSY opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. ENN Energy has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $39.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised ENN Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited is a leading city gas distribution and integrated energy services provider in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s core business spans the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through an extensive pipeline network. In addition to its traditional piped gas operations, ENN Energy offers installation and maintenance of gas appliances, emergency response services and energy consulting for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Building on its gas distribution platform, ENN Energy has expanded into integrated energy projects that combine multiple energy sources such as gas, electricity, thermal energy and renewable fuels.

