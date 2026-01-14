Accelleron Industries (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) versus CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Financial Analysis

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) and Accelleron Industries (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CVD Equipment and Accelleron Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVD Equipment 1 0 0 0 1.00 Accelleron Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

CVD Equipment has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accelleron Industries has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVD Equipment $28.25 million 1.05 -$1.90 million ($0.02) -213.50 Accelleron Industries $1.02 billion 7.35 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CVD Equipment and Accelleron Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Accelleron Industries has higher revenue and earnings than CVD Equipment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.6% of CVD Equipment shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of CVD Equipment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CVD Equipment and Accelleron Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVD Equipment -0.66% -0.72% -0.60% Accelleron Industries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Accelleron Industries beats CVD Equipment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications. The Stainless Design Concepts segment provides ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications. The CVD Materials segment offers products related to advanced materials and coatings, such as MesoPlasma printing services and products comprising heaters, antennas, and sensors to aerospace, satellite, power generation, defense, and other markets. The company also provides annealing, diffusion, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition furnaces; and standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.

About Accelleron Industries

Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

