Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Declares $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Up 0.2%

ASGI traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,383. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $23.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 39.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 147.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 11.8% during the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter.

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE: ASGI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver both current income and potential capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of global infrastructure securities. The fund provides investors with exposure to companies and projects that operate essential infrastructure assets such as utilities, energy networks, transportation systems, and communications facilities. Shares of ASGI trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering market-based liquidity for investors seeking infrastructure income strategies.

The fund’s investment approach combines equity and debt instruments issued by infrastructure issuers in developed and select emerging markets.

