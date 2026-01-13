First Merchants Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:FRMEP)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Monday, February 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th.

First Merchants Price Performance

FRMEP stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.25. 8,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ: FRMEP) is a bank holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana, offering a full suite of financial services through its subsidiary, First Merchants Bank. The company provides consumer and commercial banking products, including checking and savings accounts, business and real estate loans, treasury management, and digital banking solutions. First Merchants also offers mortgage origination, wealth management, trust services, and insurance brokerage through dedicated teams.

Incorporated in 1983, First Merchants traces its roots to Merchant’s National Bank of Muncie, which was founded in 1893.

Featured Articles

