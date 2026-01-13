Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 22,969,356 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 279% from the previous session’s volume of 6,060,794 shares.The stock last traded at $59.9550 and had previously closed at $59.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,071,000. Croban boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Croban now owns 64,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 522,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,355,000 after acquiring an additional 52,260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 289,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

