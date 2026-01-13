Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,551 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the December 15th total of 58,752 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,549 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 382,549 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance
WDI traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.83. 167,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,093. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63.
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.1485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.9%.
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE: WDI) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored and managed by Western Asset Management Company, LLC. Launched in mid-2009, the Fund seeks to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital preservation through diversified exposure to a broad range of fixed-income and income-oriented securities.
The Fund’s investment strategy emphasizes below-investment-grade debt instruments, including high-yield corporate bonds, bank loans, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and emerging market sovereign and corporate issues.
