Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,551 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the December 15th total of 58,752 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,549 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

WDI traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.83. 167,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,093. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.1485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.9%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 555.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE: WDI) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored and managed by Western Asset Management Company, LLC. Launched in mid-2009, the Fund seeks to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital preservation through diversified exposure to a broad range of fixed-income and income-oriented securities.

The Fund’s investment strategy emphasizes below-investment-grade debt instruments, including high-yield corporate bonds, bank loans, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and emerging market sovereign and corporate issues.

