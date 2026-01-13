Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Drops By 76.5%

ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 18,031 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the December 15th total of 76,603 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,308 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 382,308 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 by 101.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 by 76.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $668,000.

ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TWM remained flat at $28.41 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 439,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,102. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.27.

About ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

