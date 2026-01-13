Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp IX – Warrant (NASDAQ:CCIXW) Declines By 74.3%

Churchill Capital Corp IX – Warrant (NASDAQ:CCIXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 355 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the December 15th total of 1,381 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,704 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,704 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Churchill Capital Corp IX – Warrant Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCIXW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. Churchill Capital Corp IX – Warrant has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Churchill Capital Corp IX – Warrant in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Churchill Capital Corp IX (NASDAQ: CCIXW) is a special purpose acquisition company, commonly known as a SPAC, incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in New York. Founded in 2021, the firm was sponsored by an affiliate of Churchill Capital Corp, a series of SPACs led by financier Michael Klein. The company’s primary objective is to identify, acquire, and combine with one or more businesses in industries such as technology, consumer products, healthcare, and sustainability, with the goal of taking the merged entity public through the SPAC vehicle.

CCIXW represents the warrants issued to investors in connection with Churchill Capital Corp IX’s initial public offering.

