John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,513 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the December 15th total of 10,816 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,758 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,758 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of JHCP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,410. John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Coign Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 33,980 shares during the last quarter.
The John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF (JHCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed with a focus on a diversified bond portfolio, which includes a potential 20% allocation to high-yield bonds. The fund aims for a high level of current income while also considering ESG factors in its investment analysis JHCP was launched on Dec 18, 2024 and is issued by John Hancock.
