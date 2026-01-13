Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Up 233.1% in December

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 16,519 shares, a growth of 233.1% from the December 15th total of 4,959 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,528 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,528 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IHD traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $6.67. 91,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,547. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $6.67.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.9%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the third quarter worth $54,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the third quarter worth about $209,000.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE: IHD) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to provide high current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of companies domiciled or with significant business activities in emerging market countries. The fund emphasizes dividend-paying stocks across a range of industries, including financials, consumer staples, industrials and energy, with the goal of generating above-average yield relative to broader emerging market equity indices.

Launched in the mid-2000s under the ING Investment Management brand, the fund became part of Voya Investment Management’s portfolio offerings following Voya Financial’s acquisition of ING’s U.S.

