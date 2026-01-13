ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) Short Interest Up 210.4% in December

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,726 shares, a growth of 210.4% from the December 15th total of 556 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,054 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,054 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF Price Performance

SPXE traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.85. The company had a trading volume of 917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $52.40 and a 1-year high of $75.25. The company has a market cap of $76.34 million, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average of $71.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

About ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF (SPXE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Energy index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, excluding firms in the energy sector. SPXE was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

