Short Interest in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Increases By 218.8%

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,952 shares, a growth of 218.8% from the December 15th total of 6,885 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,135 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,135 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GVIP stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,321. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.70. The company has a market cap of $460.99 million, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.06. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 1-year low of $100.33 and a 1-year high of $161.71.

Get Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.