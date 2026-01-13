Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 133,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 69,017 shares.The stock last traded at $8.22 and had previously closed at $8.19.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NHYDY. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.96%.The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.19 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA is a Norwegian industrial company with a primary focus on aluminum production and renewable energy. Established in 1905, the company has grown from its roots in fertilizer manufacturing to become one of the world’s largest integrated aluminum producers. Its operations span the full value chain, including bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum production, and downstream processing of rolled and extruded products.

In addition to its aluminum business, Hydro maintains a significant portfolio of hydropower assets to support its energy-intensive processes.

